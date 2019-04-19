× Cubs shutout streak ends at 31 innings in 5-1 win over Diamondbacks

Kyle Hendricks powered through seven strong innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing no runs, leading the Cubs to a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Friday afternoon.

The Cubs entered the day coming off back-to-back shutout wins over the Marlins. Entering the day, the last run Chicago’s pitching staff had allowed was in a 7-2 win in Miami Monday in the 4th inning. With the next five innings scoreless in that game plus two nine-inning shutouts and eight straight scoreless innings Friday night, the Cubs pitching staff went 31 innings in a row without allowing a run, a streak that was snapped in the 9th inning as a Ketel Marte double off reliever Brad Brach drove in David Peralta.

The result lifts the Cubs to 9-9 on the season and gives the Northsiders four straight wins. They’ll resume the weekend series against the Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Wrigley Field.