Egg hunts in jeopardy with wide-ranging weather, but Easter will take sunny and warm turn

BIG TEMPERATURE DROP

A February-feel returned after a few May-like days. April weather can be just plain rude. Gusty winds, showers and wind chill in the mid-30s Friday afternoon made for a rather lousy day weather-wise. Gusts have surpassed 30 mph at times late in the day.

The LOW will go and inching far enough east that weather turns sunny and warmer just in time for Easter temperatures to “hop!” Getting there may be rather interesting.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

It may very well be a washout for many of the Easter egg hunts on Saturday but the weather will definitely be quite interesting from one end of the state to the other. A razor sharp cutoff is expected with this weather maker Saturday. The difference could only be a matter of a mile or two!

Go west! Saturday's weather is a tricky one! The upper-low is expected to bring a wide range in weather conditions. Sunshine emerges west while rain continues east along with very chilly temperatures later into the day.

Look at this spread! We will be serving up a real chilly Saturday east while temps rebound west. Area-wide, a strong warming is expected for Easter Sunday.

SUNRISE is 6:24 a.m. in Indianapolis for early morning services, but brace for a chilly morning. With sunshine in full effect Sunday and along with a passing warm front, the warm up will come quickly by afternoon. Temperatures are surging and could surpass the 70-degree mark by late afternoon! A real treat!

Easter 2019 will be over 20-degrees warmer than last year! 2018 was an early Easter, (April 1) and only reached 46°, the coldest in 10 years!