IFD recruit killed, 2 others injured after 4-vehicle collision in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – One person has died and two people are injured as a result of a four-vehicle crash in Hancock County on Friday.

David R. Short II, 26, of Indianapolis has been identified as the deceased. Short was a Recruit Firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department, a member of Class 84.

“David left us too soon, but he left having achieved the one milestone he wanted more than anything else in the world and that was to be an IFD Firefighter. His energy and smile will be missed,” said Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said the multi-vehicle collision occurred near Mt. Comfort Rd and Airport Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities believe a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Mt. Comfort Road when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling southbound crossed the center line. The driver of the F-150 was unable to avoid a collision and was struck by the Ram, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to IFD, Short was traveling northbound behind the F-150 in a Honda CRV with his girlfriend when the collision occurred in his vehicle’s path. After the Ram struck the F-150, officers said the Ram struck Short’s Honda head-on, forcing both vehicles off the road and causing the Honda to roll over.

The fourth vehicle, a Ford Edge SUV was southbound on Mt. Comfort Road, behind the Ram. During the collision, officers said the Edge was struck in the rear by the F-150.

Short was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries. His 25-year-old girlfriend was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The Ram was occupied by a juvenile male driver from Indianapolis. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

The F-150 was driven by a 39-year-old man from Greenfield, who was not hurt.

The Edge was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Fishers. She was also not hurt.

The driver of the Ram submitted to a chemical test as part of standard procedure for a fatal crash investigation. At this time, the sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor.

Before joining IFD Recruit Class 84 Short worked for Jockamo’s Upper Crust Pizza in Irvington who also expressed their grief over the loss of Short.

“We are devastated by this loss,” Jockamo’s said in a Facebook statement, calling both Short and his girlfriend part of the Jockamo family.