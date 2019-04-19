Indiana officer suspended after parking in accessible spot

GOSHEN, Ind. – An officer in northern Indiana faces disciplinary action after he parked in an accessible parking spot, according to ABC57.

Stephanie Bontrager posted a picture on Facebook of a Goshen Police Department car in an accessible parking spot outside of Dunkin’ Donuts.

The post was shared more than 1,000 times, and it was brought to the attention of the police department.

Goshen PD Administration looked into the incident, and they determined there was no emergency to justify the officer’s actions, ABC57 reports.

They said it’s not acceptable for anyone—not even first responders, except during an emergency—to park in an accessible spot without proper plates.

Goshen PD says the officer received a one day suspension. They have not released his name at this time.