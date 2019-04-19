Indianapolis police ask public to help find missing 6-year-old girl

Kayden Wells (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the community to help locate a missing 6-year-old girl.

IMPD says Kayden Wells was last seen at her east side home in the 3600 block of N. Wittfield at about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Kayden was last seen wearing a navy school uniform shirt, black pants, and black/white Vans shoes. Police say she may have a light green Columbia jacket on.

The little girl is described as being 4 feet 2 inches tall, about 55 to 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers are actively searching Kayden’s home and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information regarding Kayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

