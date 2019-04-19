Indy mother robbed and assaulted inside her home in front of 3 young daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family survived a terrifying home invasion Thursday night.

The armed robbery took place inside a home on the city’s west side with three young kids looking on.

Just before midnight, two masked men wearing hoodies snuck into the yard of the home near 30th and Georgetown. The suspects walked up to the back door, forced their way inside and attacked a mother of three.

"He came to me and punched my face," said the victim, Zuleima Zagal. "He said, 'Give me all your money and don’t move.'"

Zuleima Zagal says she was sitting at her kitchen table when she got ambushed by the crooks. One of the men punched Zagal and pushed her to the ground, then assaulted her boyfriend while the other robber stood guard with a handgun.

"The second guy all the time he stayed on the back door with the gun and said don’t move anything," said Zagal.

According to police reports, Zagal’s 9-year-old daughter dialed 911 and the suspects quickly ran away from the home when they realized the little girl was on the phone with police. At the same time, Zagal’s 11-year-old daughter begged the crooks not to hurt anyone.

"My oldest daughter said, 'don’t do anything to my mom. If you want money, we’ll give you money, but don’t do anything to my mom please,'" said Zagal.

Aside from Zagal’s black eye, no one got seriously hurt in the robbery.

The men did steal her wallet including some cash and credit cards. They also robbed the family of their sense of security.

"I’m scared and my daughters are scared too," said Zagal. "I don’t feel safe in the house, but it’s my house."

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.