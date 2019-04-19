× Nasty weather lasts through Saturday night, as rain, cold and wind hold steady!

Rainy conditions continue through Indiana today, along with heavy clouds, wind and colder temperatures! Heading out this morning, temperatures area holding in the lower 40’s and travel could be slow with rain still falling for the rush hour. The sluggish surface low and eventually upper-low will keep things raw and chilly for the 36 to 48 hours. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40’s, nearly 20° below average. Not great today and not great for tonight, in the terms of the weather! If heading downtown for the Pacers game, plan on rain to continue. The Indians game tonight will likely be canceled tonight too.

Saturday looks just as nasty with additional rain, wind and cold! HIGHLY recommended that all Easter egg hunts on Saturday to be held indoors. It appears should begin to wind down late Saturday evening from west to east. Rainfall totals from this morning through Saturday should range from 1″ to 2″ in Indianapolis and points east.

Sunshine increases on Sunday, after a chilly start (36°), and finally some dry weather builds back in! Should be very seasonal by the day’s end. Have a happy Easter weekend and please travel safely!