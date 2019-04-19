Oliver Winery celebrates grand reopening

Posted 8:39 AM, April 19, 2019, by

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- It started as a hobby in the 1960's and has grown into what it is today. Oliver Winery is Indiana's oldest and largest winery and it's celebrating a grand reopening. Sherman stopped by to find out what's new.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.