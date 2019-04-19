× State police announce Monday press conference to explain ‘new direction’ in Delphi murders investigation

DELPHI, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) will provide an update in the murder investigations of Abby Williams and Libby German on Monday, April 22.

State police say the investigation is moving in a “new direction” and the public is welcome to attend the briefing.

The press conference is set for Monday at noon at the Canal Center located at 1030 North Washington Street in Delphi. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and limited seating will be available.

Details of what the briefing will entail were not provided.

The teens were reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day. Since then, police have received tens of thousands of tips in the case.

Early on, police released a photo and audio of the suspected killer that Libby recorded on her phone, with the suspect telling the girls to go “down the hill.” Police say Libby recorded more video and audio that they still haven’t released.

Anyone with tips can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.