Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a Broadway hit musical based on the beloved film.

"Waitress" celebrates friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie. The show cast two local young actresses to play "Lulu."

Annderson Goodnight and Allie Stacy landed the role. They joined us on the FOX59 Red Couch along with their moms, Kerri and Caitlin.