Warren calls for House to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump

Posted 5:13 PM, April 19, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the North American Building Trades Unions Conference at the Washington Hilton April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Many Democrat presidential hopefuls attended the conference in hopes of drawing the labor vote. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is urging the Democratic-controlled House to “initiate impeachment proceedings” against President Donald Trump.

Warren is reacting on Twitter to the report by special counsel Robert Mueller released Thursday.

The Massachusetts senator writes that “to ignore a president’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future president would be free to abuse their power in similar ways.”

Warren is the first Democrat running for president in 2020 to make a full-throated call for the initiation of the impeachment process.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.