ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A Zionsville woman spotted this massive snake while hiking along the Big-4 Rail Trail.

Mindy Murdock, a park naturalist with the Zion Nature Center, say this picture taken by Michele Modglin shows an eastern rat snake.

She says the size may be intimidating, but the snake isn’t venomous. However, it will bite if it feels threatened, so she advises everyone to keep their distance.