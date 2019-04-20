Add some chocolate to your Easter cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Looking to add some sweetness to your Easter get together? Is Dutch Chocolate blended with a full bodied French Cabernet Sauvignon sweet enough for you?

Watch as FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust mixes some delicious cocktails using Chocovine that will make your friends and family asking for more.

Not convinced, try these delicious chocolate inspire cocktails yourself:

“Chalichoco”

2 oz Chocovine

2 oz Coca Cola

Pour ingredients over ice. Add extra flavors by using different Bitters like cherry or vanilla.

Chocovine Shake

2 oz Chocovine

.5 oz Second Glance Whiskey

.5 oz Vanilla Syrup (or 2-3 drops Pure Vanilla Extract)

1 Egg White

Grated Nutmeg

Combine Chocovine, whiskey, syrup or extract, egg white in shaking tin and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Add ice to tin and shake another 10 seconds. Strain into coupe or martini glass. Sprinkle nutmeg over the top of the drink.

Choco Cafe