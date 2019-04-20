Board break-a-thon benefits children’s hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For the sixth year in a row, Master Yoo's World Class Tae Kwon Do is hosting its annual board break-a-thon event to benefit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.

For three hours, students will attempt to punch, kid, and smash their way through 6,000 boards at the Carmel High School Gymnasium this afternoon.

Since 2013, the board break-a-thon has raised $120,000 for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.

Stopping by the FOX59 Morning Show, watch as a few of Master Yoo's students show their skill and coax Zach Myers into showing off a roundhouse kick of his own.