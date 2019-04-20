× Cool and soggy for Saturday; bright and warm weather arrives Easter Sunday

Expect another gloomy day around central Indiana as a very slow-moving low pressure system tracks east. The heaviest rain is going to fall east of Indianapolis as rain wraps around the system. Up to 1” of additional rainfall will be possible over eastern Indiana.

There is going to be a very large spread of temperatures around the area this afternoon because of the showers. Temperatures will struggle to rise in the locations that have steady rain. The lack of rain to the west could help temperatures bump up into the 50s!

Grab an umbrella and dress warmly if you’re going to watch the Indianapolis Indians tonight! Temperatures will fall into the 40s and showers will still be around the area this evening. The showers will move out overnight and cloud cover will decrease. Lows will plummet into the mid-30s by tomorrow morning. Light frost may also develop overnight!

It may be a frosty start for some around the state on Easter Sunday, but temperatures are going to warm up nicely for the afternoon! Sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures drive up into the lower 70s! Unseasonably warm air will settle into the central Indiana on Sunday and stick around through Tuesday!