IMPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on northeast side

Posted 5:40 PM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, April 20, 2019

Scene of shooting (Photo By Corbin Millard)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. at the Timber Point apartments in the 6200 block of Newberry Road, according to IMPD.

The person was taken to Methodist Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.