IMPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. at the Timber Point apartments in the 6200 block of Newberry Road, according to IMPD.

The person was taken to Methodist Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.

This is a developing story.