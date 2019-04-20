Indiana Historical Society brings auto exhibit to Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway sign on July 4, 2015, ahead of the Rolling Stones concert

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is bringing a traveling exhibit devoted to Indiana’s rich automotive and racing heritage to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The “Auto Indiana” exhibit is housed in a 53-foot double expandable semi-trailer called History on Wheels.

The historical society says the state-of-art exhibit will visit the Speedway next month for the IndyCar Grand Prix and will be free and open to the public on May 10 and 11 inside the Fan Midway.

The exhibit touches on the history of more than 100 Indiana automakers and manufacturers, such as Duesenberg, Gibson and Studebaker and delves into the lives of Hoosier innovators and inventors, such as Elwood Haynes.

Guests also can explore under the hood of a vehicle modeled after a 1914 Marmon Touring Car.

