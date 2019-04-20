× Man found dead inside vehicle after crashing into ditch near Heather Hills Elementary School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 52-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle Saturday morning on Indy’s far east side after a passing motorist noticed his silver Toyota in a ditch and called police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived on scene in the 10500 block of E. 21st Street, just east of 21st and Mitthoeffer Road and right across from Heather Hills Elementary School, near 5:45 a.m.

Police said the motorist who spotted the Toyota in the ditch attempted to wake the man inside but found him unresponsive. Medics arrived shortly on scene and declared the driver dead on-scene.

Police stated it is believed that the Toyota had gone off the north side of the road while going east bound at a high rate of speed, going into the ditch and striking a concrete barrier.

The investigation is ongoing.