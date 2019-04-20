× Single-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound results in one fatality

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police confirm a man has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 110.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. A nurse happened to be near the crash and gave CPR after calling 911. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 44 year-old David Lopez of Oswego, Illiniois.

Lopez was driving a 2006 Ford pickup. He went off the road, hit a guardrail and was ejected. The man wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and authorities believe alcohol might be a factor. Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time.