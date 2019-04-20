× Vallonia man dead after 2-vehicle Jackson County crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, ISP says they responded to a crash on State Road 258, near the White River Bridge west of Seymour.

The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team says a red Chevrolet truck, driven by 61-year-old Lamar Anderson, of Vallonia, was traveling westbound on SR 258. For an unknown reason, the truck is said to have left the north side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to rest facing eastbound in the westbound lane of SR 258. Anderson’s truck was then struck head on by a westbound Buick SUV, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Seymour.

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Anderson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. The Seymour woman was taken to Schneck Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say toxicology reports on both drivers are pending. The crash remains under investigation.