INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Volunteers hid 1,500 Easter eggs around central Indiana this weekend. Each egg contained candy and a kind note.

The Volunteers came from Maddie Smiles Random Acts of Kindness. The group is named after Maddie Ross, who died from complications of gallbladder surgery in 2014.

Her family has hid Easter eggs in her honor every year since.