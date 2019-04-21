× 1 dead in single vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, IND–A person died in a car accident early Sunday morning. The car crash happened near the 3500 block of Mitthoeffer Road.

Shortly after 1:00 AM a passerby contacted police about a single vehicle crash on the far east side of Indianapolis, near Lawrence. Responding officers found a white passenger vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Mitthoeffer Road. Medics were dispatched, but pronounced the victim dead on-scene. At this point, It’s unclear what caused the accident. Also, the name of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine a cause and told FOX59 it’s too early to say if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash. A weather advisory was issued for much of Indiana, including Marion County regarding Fog late Saturday night. The special weather alert is effective until 2:00 pm on Easter Sunday with visibility estimated to be under 350 feet in some areas. Police would not say that fog was to blame for this accident but did say that drivers should be cautious if traveling in extreme weather conditions like this.

