Celtics beat Pacers 110-106 to complete sweep

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Celtics beat the Pacers 110-106 in game four of their Eastern Conference playoff series to complete the sweep.

Boston advances to the second round to take on the winner of the Milwaukee-Detroit series, while Indiana begins its offseason.

The Celtics held a slim one-point lead entering the fourth before taking complete control in the last quarter.

Brownsburg and Butler product Gordon Hayward led Boston with 20 points while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Pacers.

Indiana has now been eliminated in the first round of the postseason four years in a row.