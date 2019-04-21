IN Focus: Buttigieg travels to Iowa, New Hampshire after campaign launch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BEND - Mayor Pete Buttigieg will take part in annual Dyngus Day events Monday in South Bend, before returning to the campaign trail for a CNN town hall in New Hampshire later that night.

Buttigieg spent much of the week in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire after officially launching his campaign for President last weekend in South Bend.

The 37-year-old mayor has been surging in the polls in recent weeks, but could be overshadowed in the days to come with former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly set to enter the race next week.

In recent weeks, Buttigieg has been polling as high as third, behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In the video above, we recap the mayor's week on the campaign trail, his reaction to hecklers interrupting one of his events, and analysis from Politico and Indianapolis Monthly contributing editor Adam Wren.