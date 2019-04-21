× Thick fog to start the day; warming up for Easter Sunday

The slow-moving that brought rain and a wintry mix on Saturday is now east of central Indiana. The heaviest rain fell east of downtown Indianapolis. Muncie received about 1” of rain on Saturday. The Indianapolis area had nearly an additional 0.40” before the system moved out. There are big improvements in the forecast for this Sunday!

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued this morning for several counties across central Indiana. Indianapolis, Greencastle and Bloomington are included in the advisory until 9 AM. The visibility has dropped below a quarter of a mile in Indianapolis this morning. Be careful if you are heading to church or plan to travel! Temperatures are in the lower to mid-30s, which will create frost in spots as well! The fog situation will improve later this morning as the sunshine rises and higher pressure builds into the Ohio Valley.

The area of high pressure will provide the area with mostly sunny skies this Easter Sunday. The sunshine and southerly wind flow will help temperatures drive up into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Monday will mark the warmest day of the work week as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Highs tomorrow are going to be nearly 10° above average for late April! Rain showers will approach the Midwest Monday night and travel over the state on Tuesday. A cold front will pass over Indy midweek with seasonal highs returning on Wednesday.