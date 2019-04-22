× Best of the week! Shower chances creeping up in days ahead…

Clear skies and cool, seasonal temperatures to begin your Monday morning! Bright sunshine should dominate most of the day, while temperatures warm into the upper 70’s! This will mark the warmest and best of the week! Enjoy!

A slight shower chance enters the picture tonight and for the next few days. A passing cold front Tuesday afternoon will bring additional rain chances but also a pullback in our temperatures. We are not talking a huge cool-down but returning to seasonal or slightly below seasonal (66°) temperatures. Nothing severe is jumping out right now this week for central Indiana either and the ongoing flooding should not be exasperated.