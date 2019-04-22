Central Indiana group encourages kids to ‘go green’ for Earth Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - In celebration of Earth Day many people around central Indiana will plant trees and recycle, but some say one day a year isn't enough.

One study found 32 percent of the 78 million tons of plastic packaging produced annually is left to flow in the world's oceans. By 2050, it could mean there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

This entire week, students at College Wood Elementary in Carmel will eat food grown in the school's garden and then compost it at lunch.

The non-profit behind the effort is called Helping Ninjas. It was started by Lindsey Fella Berry who says she just wants people to think more about the environment and consider using less plastic in their daily lives.

“Kids will have compost bins at each of their tables and they will be able to take their food scrap items like strawberry tops, apple cores, nibbled carrots that sort of thing,” Fella Berry said.

Fella Berry says being a Helping Ninja doesn't mean you have to do anything drastic at home.

“Simply googling 'How can I help the earth?', maybe look at recycling your plastics that are not recyclable curbside that they are elsewhere, or maybe you can research items that are alternative to plastic,” Fella Berry said.

Fella Berry says she also plans to continue teaching in classrooms around Indiana.