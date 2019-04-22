Colts linebacker Darius Leonard helps woman stranded on side of road: ‘He really was a blessing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – A star of the Indianapolis Colts lent a helping hand to a woman stranded on the side of the road in South Carolina.

Martha Isbell says she had blown a tire Sunday morning when linebacker Darius Leonard randomly came across her and stopped to help put a spare tire on.

Isbell says she knew exactly who Leonard was because she was his biology teacher at Lake View High School.

The spare will have to do for now. Isbell says she’s more focused on taking care of her father, who is battling stage 4 cancer, and she had some unexpected expenses prior to the blowout.

“The donut will have to do for now, but I'm ok,” said Isbell.

Isbell says Leonard came at just the right time.

“I’m glad Darius was there to do it because my dad was about to try to come instead,” said Isbell. “He really was a blessing.”

Listen to the weekly Colts Bluezone Podcast to hear Mike Chappell and the gang give an in-depth breakdown on everything Colts.