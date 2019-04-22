× Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa bringing tour to central Indiana in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa will make a stop in central Indiana as part of his 29-city “The Decent Exposure Tour.”

The show is scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m. at Noblesville’s Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama will join Wiz Khalifa as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at LiveNation.com. Tickets for Citi card members and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

The rapper dropped his new 14-song mix tape, Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young, on Friday. He also released a five-part docuseries last week on Apple Music.

The tour kicks off July 9 in Atlanta, Georgia, and wraps up Aug. 15. You can find a list of concert dates here.