Hogsett, Merritt on pace for Indy’s most expensive mayoral race ever

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has filed campaign finance documents listing more than $3.88 million of cash on hand, making the 2019 race for mayor the most expensive in city history.

Republican challenger Senator Jim Merritt listed nearly $224,000 in his campaign coffers, as he looks to unseat the one-term incumbent.

Hogsett’s campaign touts the 333 individual contributors who donated $200 or less to the re-election bid.

At least eleven individual, corporate and political action committee donors listed contributions in the five-figure range, with a pair of law firms contributing $100,000 and $50,000 apiece and a developer also donating $50,000.

Merritt reported seven donors in the five-figure range, with a developer topping the list with a $25,000 donation.

Merrit lists all his donations since the first of the year, while Hogsett’s coffers have increased by $1.5 million since January of last year.

The election for mayor is November 5th.

