Indiana University officials to provide update on mumps outbreak

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Officials will provide an update on the mumps outbreak at Indiana University today.

The Indiana State Department of Health will join IU officials to discuss the current outbreak, what is being done to address it, and what to expect if case numbers begin to rise.

There have been 17 cases of mumps just this semester.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Indiana Memorial Union.

Indiana law says students are required to show proof of vaccine by the end of their first semester, but people can still get mumps even with the vaccines. The CDC says experts aren’t exactly sure why that is.

Free vaccines are available for anyone who has had close contact with infected students.

According to IU officials, the first two students diagnosed with mumps are roommates living in off-campus housing. Nine of the infected students are associated with a fraternity, but officials have not said which one.

Indiana is among the top 10 infected states so far this year.

Mumps symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. The CDC says most people with mumps recover within two weeks.