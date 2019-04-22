× Police arrest couple accused of Easter Sunday burglary

CARLISLE, Ind. – A man found his Easter Sunday interrupted when he came home to find two people trying to steal from his cash, jewelry and other valuable items.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the property owner returned home and heard strange noises coming from the basement. He left the home and called 911 to report a burglary in progress around 7:20 p.m.

A deputy responded to the location, as did the Dugger town marshal. Sullivan police and Indiana State Police also assisted.

When investigators arrived, they heard noises coming from an exterior basement door. They found 26-year-old Nathaniel Lancaster of Linton and 30-year-old Jessica Peterson of Sullivan trying to escape.

Police detained both individuals as backup arrived. Police said the suspects were loading up their vehicle with items stolen from the home, including cash, jewelry and other valuables.

The pair had parked their car inside the garage and closed the overhead door, police said, making it difficult for a passerby to see that anything was wrong at the home.

Police said Lancaster was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana. He’s charged with burglary, theft, possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana. Peterson is charged with burglary and theft.

Both were taken to the Sullivan County Jail.