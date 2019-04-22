Police to discuss ‘new direction’ in Delphi murders; ‘significant’ developments expected

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will discuss the “new direction” of their investigation into the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

The news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Canal Center located at 1030 North Washington Street in Delphi. The public is invited to attend; doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and limited seating will be available.

State police didn’t provide details about the briefing, but a source told FOX59 that “significant news” will come out of Monday’s news conference. The source said police haven’t made an arrest.

The teens were reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day. On Feb. 15, 2017, Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a man who was reportedly walking on the trail around the time the girls disappeared. A week later, investigators released an audio recording of a man’s voice saying “down the hill.” The photo and audio came from Libby German’s phone, police said.

Since then, police have received tens of thousands of tips in the case and the community has rallied around the girls’ families. The case has garnered national attention as police search for whoever killed the girls.

Anyone with tips can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.