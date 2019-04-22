Temperatures jump to late May levels, new cold front coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONG WARM UP

After three days of rain and two days in the 40s out weather took a dramatic turn Sunday and the warming continued into Monday. Afternoon temperatures Monday reached 77-degrees, the normal high for May 29th.

Southerly winds will continue overnight and with the addition of a few more clouds, we will remain close to 60° through the night.

A cold front will remain west tonight but will slip across the state on Tuesday. We are likely to reach the 70° mark again Tuesday but a wind shift early afternoon will occur. By evening the northwest winds will freshen and temperature will lower quickly, likely into the 50s by the evening commute.

APRIL SHOWERS

Were entering the final days of April but a new weather pattern is emerging this week. A flow in the upper-air pattern from the northwest will become established through the rest of the week and entering the weekend.

Minor systems will ride the jet steam in day and a half to two day intervals offering up a few showers. While a spotty shower is possible each of the next two days, we've identified Thursday and Saturday evening as the best chance to have showers. Below I'm posting the image of the rainfall coverage by day. Coverage will not be anywhere near what we had over the weekend.