Forbidden Broadway at the Actors Theatre of Central Indiana

Posted 8:41 AM, April 23, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, and Wicked are just a few of 20 parodies of some of Broadway's greatest musicals that are on stage in one show. It's a time capsule of Broadway hits with a fun twist. Sherman visited the Actors Theatre of Central Indiana to check out a preview of Forbidden Broadway.

