I-65 NB closures begin as INDOT repairs winter damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over the next few months, crews will gradually close down portions of I-65 and I-70 to repair damage caused by the past freeze/thaw cycles.

This week, the Indiana Department of Transportation has released updates on closures drivers should be aware of.

Wednesday, April 24 Crews will be out doing preparation work for the first weekend of construction. Segment 1 (Southport Rd to I-465) and Segment 2 (I-465 to south split) will have two northbound lanes closed. One lane will be open.

Work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

The on and off ramps to Southport Rd will remain open. Thursday, April 25 Crews will be finishing preparation work for the weekend. Segment 1 (Southport Rd to I-465) and Segment 2 (I-465 to south split) will have two northbound lanes closed. One lane will be open.

Work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The on and off ramps to Southport Rd will remain open. Friday, April 26 – Monday, April 29 Construction workers will be beginning bridge deck patching and bridge joint repairs this weekend. Segment 2 (I-465 to south split) all northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 a.m Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Segment 1 (Southport Rd to I-465) 2 northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. One lane will be open at all times.

The off ramp from I-65 N to Southport Rd will remain open. The on ramp from Southport Rd to I-65 N will be closed. Detour Information During the full closure on I-65 N, drivers are encouraged to take I-465 W to I-70 E to downtown or take I-465 W up to I-65 N.

INDOT says construction on I-65 is expected to last through August.

Check back with FOX59 for more news and updates on road closures.