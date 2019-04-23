IU versus Ball State baseball tonight at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Indians are on the road this week, but you can still catch a baseball game tonight at Victory Field.

The Indiana University Hoosiers take on the Ball State Cardinals tonight at the stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Victory Field has hosted IU baseball games each of the last four years. In 2017, Indiana walked off Ball State in a 10-inning, 4-3 victory. The Hoosiers have a 3-1 record in games at Victory Field, with wins over Notre Dame in 2018 and 2015 and a loss to the Fighting Irish in 2016.

Tickets for Indiana vs. Ball State are $8 for adults and $5 for children (ages 3-14). Kids 2 and younger are free.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting IndyIndians.com or contacting the Victory Field Box Office at Tickets@IndyIndians.com or (317) 269-2282.

 

