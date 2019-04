Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week’s medical minute, Ascension St. Vincent focuses on Sports Medicine vs their Primary Care Physician.

St. Vincent Sports Performance believes in helping everyone, from elite athletes to those looking to live a healthier lifestyle. The human body must perform each and every day. With the guidance of our elite staff of performance trainers, sports physicians, sports psychologists, sports dietitians, and sports rehab specialists, every individual can perform at their best.

