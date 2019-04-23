× Newly released sketch of Delphi murder suspect was drawn in 2017, source says

DELPHI, Ind. – A source tells FOX59 that the sketch of the Delphi murder suspect released on Monday was actually drawn in 2017.

Our news-gathering partners at the IndyStar confirmed the sketch artist drew the sketch on February 17, 2017. That’s three days after the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were discovered.

It’s unclear at this time why the sketch has been withheld. FOX59 is working to gather additional details.

The sketch was released by Indiana State Police during a press conference on Monday. Officers also released new video, audio and information regarding the double murder case.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said the investigation has shifted in direction. They now believe they’re looking for someone who lives in Delphi or used to live in the city.

Carter also said investigators were looking for the owner of a vehicle found abandoned on the east side of County Road 300 North next to the Hoosier Heartland Highway between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The vehicle was parked at the old CPS/DCS/Welfare building, police said.

Carter said the suspect is between the ages of 18 and 40 and may look younger than his true age.

Anyone with tips can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.