Police sort through more than 1,000 tips after releasing new information in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind.– After the release of a new sketch, additional audio and new video in the investigation of the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana State Police (ISP) say more than 1,000 new tips came in within 24 hours.

During a news conference Monday, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter revealed a new sketch that appears to be a suspect much younger than a man seen in a previously circulated sketch.

Carter said the investigation has shifted in direction. They now believe they’re looking for someone who lives in Delphi or used to live in the city. He also said investigators were looking for the owner of a vehicle found abandoned on the east side of County Road 300 North next to the Hoosier Heartland Highway between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The vehicle was parked at the old CPS/DCS/Welfare building, police said. That building has since been demolished.

Carter, who didn’t take questions after revealing the new information, also showed additional video and audio taken from Libby German’s phone. Carter said the new sketch “more accurately depicts” the face of the suspect recorded on Libby’s phone while she and Abby were on the High Bridge.

Below: newly released audio of the suspect saying, “Guys, down the hill.”

On Tuesday, state police said they’ve gotten more than 800 email tips, more than 150 phone tips to the tip line and more than 50 tips phoned directly to police agencies.

Anyone with tips can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

State police say if you send in a tip, include as much information as possible in the tip and include your name and phone number. Your contact information will remain confidential.

Investigators noted they are not asking for investigative suggestions. They’re focused on tips on the suspect’s sketch.

“We believe you are hiding in plain sight. For more than two years, you never thought we’d shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have. We likely have interviewed you or someone close to you. We know that this is about power for you, and you want to know what we know,” Carter said on Monday. “One day, you will.”