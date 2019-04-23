It's a chance to score some free new music with your smart speakers, and it's the end of an era for BlackBerry users. Rich Demuro updates on some of this week's tech headlines.
This week’s tech headlines: free music with smart speakers and end of a BlackBerry era
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories
-
IN Focus: Sen. Braun on national emergency, Mueller probe
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories
-
High-schoolers get face time with extremists in class
-
IN Focus: Young, Braun support President’s latest proposal to end shutdown
-
-
The gadgets of the future know everything wrong with you right now
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss State of Union, this week’s top stories
-
Indiana 211 now offering free rides to drug treatment: ‘It gives people hope’
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories
-
Real or artificial? Tech titans declare AI ethics concerns
-
-
Man who claimed to be sailor in WWII Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
-
The frightening future of robocalls: Numbers and voices you know
-
Buttigieg officially announces 2020 presidential campaign