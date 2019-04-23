× Weak shower chances; wind shift brings cooler temperatures!

A mix of clouds and sun on the way today with an approaching cold front! Expect milder air out-the-door with temperatures holding in the 60’s. By noon, a cool front should arrive near downtown. We expect our highs to occur between noon and 2pm (around 70°)! Only the slightest of a shower chance today, as the front moves on, a shower may impact the southern counties through the late afternoon. Bottom-line, weak rain chances and near seasonal temperatures for your Tuesday with a wind shift to the northwest.

Skies clearing tonight and cooler for tomorrow morning, down to 45° in most spots. Another mainly dry day on Wednesday and seasonal before rain chances increase on your Thursday. Right now, Thursday looks to be the wettest of the workweek!

This weekend will bring some rain for Saturday, especially by the afternoon and early evening. For now, Sunday looks dry and comfortable. No big swings in temperatures through the next 7 days, and little in the terms of severe weather locally.