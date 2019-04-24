× Bill that would legalize sports betting in Indiana sent to governor for approval

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana legislators have approved a wide-ranging gambling bill that would legalize sports betting in the state and allows new casinos in Terre Haute and Gary.

The House and Senate both voted Wednesday to support the proposal hours after a final agreement was reached adding payments to Evansville and three northwestern Indiana cities that are expecting tax revenue hits from the new casinos competing with those in their communities.

A proposed $40 million tax credit to the new owner of the current Gary casinos was dropped, but negotiators say tax changes could save Spectacle Entertainment a similar amount over five years.

The bill would also legalize sports betting in the state possibly starting as early as this fall if it is signed into law by the governor. The horse track casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville will be allowed to have table games with live dealers starting Jan. 1, 2020. That’s 18 months earlier than allowed under current law.

The legislation will now be sent to the governor’s desk for approval.