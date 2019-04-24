× Downtown Indy ready to heat things up for spring and summer

INDIANAPOLIS — As it gets closer to summer, you may be looking forward to all the upcoming events hitting the downtown canal and Georgia Street.

But luckily, you don’t have to wait that long. Downtown Indy is making a comeback this weekend along the canal.

Jacqueline Eckhardt is the associate director of PR & Engagement for Downtown Indy. She chatted with Scott and Lindy about the events coming up this spring and summer.

Click the video for information about a monthly cinema series along the canal as well as the return of Food Truck Fridays. You can also go to Downtown Indy’s website.