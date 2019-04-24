Indy firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain, reunite them with mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A handful of baby ducks have been reunited with their mother after falling into a storm drain on the west side of Indianapolis.

Employees of International Paper called for help around 2 p.m. Wednesday, when they noticed the mother duck upset and walking around the drain.

Using a net, crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department were able to rescue the ducklings from the drain on Miles Drive, just off South Girls School Road.

Firefighters said they know it’s spring when they start rescuing baby ducks.

“Our job is everything it’s quacked up to be,” joked the fire department in a tweet.