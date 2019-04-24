× Indianapolis gets ‘F’ for air quality, American Lung Association says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More Hoosiers are breathing in polluted air. The American Lung Association (ALA) just gave Indianapolis an “F” grade when it comes to ozone pollution.

The warning comes as part of ALA’s annual “State of the Air Report.”

They say four in 10 Americans live in counties that have air with unhealthy levels of “particle pollution” or ozone.

That’s an increase of more than seven million from last year’s report.

You can find the complete report here.