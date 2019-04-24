Kohl’s will soon accept Amazon returns in all stores nationwide

LEFT: Customers leave Kohl’s (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) RIGHT: A man is holding an Amazon Prime package (Photo credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Online returns can be a hassle, but Kohl’s and Amazon are making it a little easier!

Kohl’s will accept Amazon order returns for free at all of its stores starting in July.

Shoppers can just take their returns to the Kohl’s customer service desks, and the store will package and ship the items back to Amazon. You don’t even need a shipping box!

The Kohl’s CEO believes the Amazon partnership could help attract younger shoppers to their stores.

