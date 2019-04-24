Soggy Thursday; Off and on again rain to end then the month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAIN THREAT RISING

Showers will remain widely scattered fro the rest of the evening and will likely be focused near and along a stalled front Wednesday evening. Showers will grow in coverage later tonight and a few thunderstorms are also possible. The wet weather will persist well into Thursday as the first in a series of systems slides across the state.

Rainfall will increase Thursday to nearly 70% of the area. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms could lead to locally heavy rainfall totals exceeding two inches especially where thunderstorms get into the mix.

Rain will be ending quickly early Friday morning as this storm system departs.

WAVY PATTERN

Rain is in the mix as systems ride the jet stream in day and a half, two day intervals through the end of the month. The next system will ride the "northwest" flow jet stream into central Indiana on Saturday. New rains to follow Monday/Tuesday and early Wednesday before a May begins. Rainfall totals for the next 10 days could top 4" in some locations.