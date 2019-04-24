CARMEL, Ind. -- Whether you're craving seafood or Mexican street tacos, get creative in the kitchen with some interactive spring and summer cooking classes. Sherman went to Sur La Table to find out how they're helping amateur chefs whip up something new.
Spring and summer cooking classes at Sur La Table
-
Valentine’s Day cooking classes for kids
-
Be Well Family Care teaching kitchen
-
Spring blooms on display at Newfields
-
Does it work: NuWave Nutri-Pot
-
Fitness studio helps clients keep their resolutions
-
-
Personal fitness classes at Carmel gym
-
Local chef prepares quick, healthy meal plan options
-
A taste of the South opens in downtown Indianapolis
-
Get spring rolling at one of Indy’s newest sushi spots
-
How to grow a great garden on a budget
-
-
Pendleton students use broadcasting class to start summer food assistance program
-
Orchids in bloom at Newfields
-
Foods to trick friends with on April Fools’ Day