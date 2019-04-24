× Tracking spotty showers and a pullback in our temperatures…

Clouds are increasing across parts of the state, along with a few showers now on Live Guardian Radar! Will we see sunshine today? Yes, in some spots peeks of sun will be available and not everyone will have to deal with showers. In the terms of temperatures, a pullback is expected for the afternoon, with highs in the lower 60’s. After upper 70’s on Monday, a cooler pattern is emerging to end the workweek.

Additional showers in the forecast on Thursday with a slight tick up in temperatures! It appears the greatest amount of rain will fall in the evening, as a cold front approaches from the west. This cold front will flush the area of rain for Friday!

Another system will move in on Saturday afternoon and evening. This will generate more rain and wind before drying out for your Sunday! As mentioned yesterday, severe weather remains non-existent for most of Indiana over the next 7 days…